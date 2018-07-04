Celebrations cut short for England fans in Leighton Buzzard pub as smoke bomb stops the party

Celebrations were cut short last night for football fans in a Leighton Buzzard pub after a smoke bomb was set off after the England’s winning penalty was scored.

The Picture House in Lake Street had to close while safety checks were carried out and fans had to leave the pub while the rest of the country was still celebrating England reaching the quarter finals of the Would Cup.

A spokesperson for the Picture House said: “Following a tense and exciting game unfortunately the celebrations were cut a little short when a smoke bomb was released in the pub at the end of the match.

“In order to ensure the safety of all, customers were disbursed and the pub closed whilst checks were carried out.

“The pub is open and trading today as usual.”

An earlier smoke bomb also went off during the match but the pub remained open, after the second smoke bomb went off the pub had to close and it did not reopen until this morning (Wednesday).

