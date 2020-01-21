Central Bedfordshire Council warns residents to be cautious of suspicious calls

Central Bedfordshire Council is warning people to act with caution if they receive a suspicious telephone call.

The Trading Standards team has received a number of reports from residents who have received a suspicious phone call raising concerns over the safety of their current loft insulation.

The callers have tried to obtain personal details from the residents and then attempted to arrange for a ‘representative’ to visit the resident’s home to examine their loft insulation and discuss further options.

The council is urging anyone who receives any type of unsolicited telephone calls to act with caution.

Never be intimidated into making a quick decision and always take a moment to ask yourself if the caller is genuine. Do not provide any personal details to a caller who has contacted you out of the blue.

If you are interested in what is being offered, take time to verify any claims being made and seek further advice by contacting local reputable businesses.

Central Bedfordshire Council is encouraging people to prevent others from falling victim to this type of scam, by sharing this alert with family, friends and neighbours.

> If you receive a telephone call you suspect maybe a scam, you can report it by calling 03454 04 05 06.