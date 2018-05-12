Chance to join a guided walk in Linslade Woods

Now that spring has arrived and the bluebells are in flower, the Friends of Linslade Woods are organising a guided walk on Friday, May 18, to enable people to experience and enjoy the sights and sounds of local wildlife in the woods.

The walk starts at 7pm at the Knaves Hill footpath entrance to the woods, led by Steve Halton, Countryside Officer of Central Beds Council, with the chance to learn about, and hopefully see, plenty of birds, wild flowers, bats and insects.

All ages are welcome, but under-16s must be accompanied by an adult. Visitors are advised to wear strong footwear as some of the paths can be muddy or uneven.

Visitors are welcome to visit the woods at any time, but the Friends urge all visitors to keep to the marked paths, particularly while the bluebells are in flower. Bluebells are very vulnerable and can easily be damaged or destroyed if trampled on.

The Friends have an active programme of working parties and educational and social events throughout the year. New members are welcome. Contact Ken Barry at 01525 372036 or John Creasey of the Greensand Trust on 01525 237760.