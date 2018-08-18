Cheddington playscheme celebrates 25 fun-filled years

A popular playscheme celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.

The Cheddington scheme has been run by volunteers for the last 25 years, for children aged five to 12 who attend Cheddington School or who live in the local area.

This year they were joined by many of the leaders who founded the scheme, or who have helped over the years, to celebrate with a Friday barbecue and water fight!

Loads of great craft activities were sampled each day such as jewellery enamelling, plaster moulding, mug and tile decorating, clay and salt dough modelling, dragon egg making, catapults, silk painting, ice candles, wax art, pom-poms, badge making and the always popular cooking.

Outside a full sporting and games programme was run including football, tennis, rugby, giant Jenga and Connect4, plus a bouncy castle or bungee run most days. There was also a circus workshop with Colonel Custard from The Magic Castle and a drum workshop with UmbandaDrumming from Theblackcatmagicband.com for all to enjoy.

The week was finished off with a barbecue, disco and the traditional giant water fight on Friday afternoon.

The organisers would like to thank Cheddington School for allowing the use of their facilities and grounds; The Cheddington Townlands Trust and the parish council for help with funding; Bucks Play Association for their support and, of course, all the willing volunteers.

Next year’s dates will be announced soon. Visit https://cheddingtonplayscheme.co.uk, or the Facebook pages.