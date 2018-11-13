Children in Leighton Buzzard learn the importance of Remembrance

Schoolchildren in the Leighton Buzzard area have also been paying their respects during this period of Remembrance.

Here’s a round-up of some of their activities...

Wally Randall at Brooklands School

> On Friday a group of pupils from Brooklands School joined the schools’ Remembrance Service at the War Memorial in Church Square.

Afterwards they accepted the kind invitation, from the Royal British Legion, to return to the hall for refreshments.

The Royal British Legion had lots of information for the pupils to look at and read from both the World Wars. This included newspaper cuttings and ration books which everyone found very interesting.

The guest of honour was Mr Walter ‘Wally’ Randall and the children had the opportunity to talk to and ask him questions about his experiences and memories from the war, which was a fantastic experience for the pupils.

Clipstone Brook Lower

Also, they were given the opportunity to talk to the flag bearers and try holding up the flags for as long as they could, all agreed this was quite a difficult task with the weight and the length of the wooden pole.

Finally, the Town Mayor was kind enough to let the children try on his ceremonial chain and discuss the decorations and emblems on it.

> Each pupil in Linslade Lower School was involved in making 100 poppies for a beautiful display in the entrance hall to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War. The children also took part in a 2 minute silence at 11am on Friday and learnt about why Remembrance Day is important. During the week the school sold poppies to raise money for The Royal British Legion.

>Children and staff of Wingrave Church of England School created a human poppy on their playing field.

Linslade Lower

Mrs Neaves, the Humanities Lead, organised everyone into coloured groups so they could make each part of the poppy design.

A school family with a drone camera then kindly offered to photograph the arrangement from above creating the amazing effect.

> On Friday, the staff and pupils of Clipstone Brook Lower School took part in a Remembrance Service and a minute’s silence around their beautiful memorial. The poppies and poems were made in, or written in, honour by the pupils so they can be shared to all the parents and visitors to the school.

> Leighton Town Under 7s wore special stick-on poppies on their kits, and had a minute’s silence before kickoff.

Leighton Town U7s

Leighton Town U7s