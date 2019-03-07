Chill out at ‘Pizza with the Police’ for advice and bike services in Leighton Buzzard

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team is inviting the town’s youngsters to take a slice of advice - and pizza.

Pizza with the Police will be held on March 12, 6pm - 8pm, at the Leighton Buzzard Youth Group on Vandyke Road.

Youngsters can have their bikes serviced and security marked for free, take part in a cycling competition, and bring their hoverboards to take part in a hoverboard challenge!

PCSO Rachel Carne, said: “The community team will be encouraging the youth to engage with the police, and it will give people the opportunity to talk to us about any concerns or ways we can support them.”

There will also be free pizza thanks to money donated by TK Furniture.

PSCO Rachel Carne also holds a coffee with the cops event several times a year at Astral Park.

Rachel added: “The event gives the general public a chance to sit down with officers and chat about any concerns or issues. We do security marking and let the children dress up in police uniform and look at the police vehicles.”