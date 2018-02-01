Christmas Bonus for Leighton Buzzard groups who helped Santa collect £16,600

Twenty three charities and community organisations gathered at the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade meeting at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club to celebrate the success of Santa’s visits to the town during December.

Santa had a record year and collected £16,600 which Rotary will distribute to local, national and international charities over the coming months. On January 22, the 23 charities and community organisations who helped Santa, gathered and were the first recipients of ‘’Santa’s Bonus’ with nearly £8,000 being distributed.

Salvation Army receive their bonus

Rotary President Richard Johnson OBE said: “December 2017 was a record year and Rotary were delighted to be the link between Santa and the Leighton Linslade community. We are already planning for his return in 2018 but we couldn’t achieve anything without the other charities that support us and of course the wonderful generosity of the Leighton Linslade community’’.

Rotary hope to assist Santa by enhancing and improving his sleigh in 2018 but for now they must turn their attention to the town’s May Day Fayre on Monday, May 7, so mark the date in your diary and fingers crossed for a sunny day!