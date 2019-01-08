Christmas performance shows Leighton-Linslade disability dance club is life-changing opportunity

A Leighton-Linslade disability dance group delighted audiences with its Christmas showcase, which promoted positivity and perseverance.

Spectrum Community Arts performed its festive routines on December 11 at Cedars Upper School with over 60 people attending, including the Mayor Councillor Clive Palmer.

Junior Movers performing 'High Hopes', which told a story about breaking the mould.

Members from both the children’s and adults’ classes took part and wowed audiences with dance displays, acting and storytelling.

Jade Cook, founder and teacher, said: “It was amazing - even better than I thought it would be!

“For the final, we invited everyone to come on stage - kids, parents, carers - for a big dance to Jingle Bell Rock. The stage was full of people!

“The Mayor said it was an honour to be invited and so lovely that the children got this opportunity. I asked him to give out the certificates at the end; one little boy said to me: ‘I have got a certificate from the headmaster before but never the Mayor!’

Jade (right) is presented with a bouquet of flowers from her students.

“One young lady even burst into tears because she was so happy to receive it.

“She was one of my adult dancers and said: ‘Thank you so much. I’ve waited and waited 32 years for a certificate and being presented by the Mayor made it even more special.”

The evening started off with a film of the performing arts group acting out the story of the gingerbread man, and other routines included some street dance, Bollywood, cheesy numbers and dances that told a story about people breaking the mould - and even about cookie bakers!

On the night there were a few teary eyes from the parents, who told Jade: “It shows what can be achieved given the chance.”

Christmas Showcase

Jade concluded: “I would like to say a massive thank you to my volunteers - I couldn’t run the club without them!

“They are always there with big smiles and ready to go.

“I would also like to say a massive thank you to my Mum and Dad. Dad was the compère and MC and Mum was on the door selling tickets and held the raffle.

“Finally, I would like to thank the Mayor for coming; it meant a lot to our performers.”

Christmas Showcase

Jade is proud of all her showcase students, especially anyone who was brave enough to take on a solo, and their hard work was reflected in the parents’ comments.

One mother said: “Many congratulations for a fantastic show. I was the mum crying at the back. I couldn’t keep in my tears. Thank you for involving my daughter. I couldn’t believe you actually got her to perform.”

Another parent said: “Thank you so much for a phenomenal performance last night. It was incredibly moving to see what can be achieved given the opportunity!”

Spectrum Community Arts will be celebrating its second birthday on Sunday, January 13, in the Scout Hut, Grovebury Road from 2.30pm until 5pm.

The event is a family fun party and there will be a bouncy castle, a dance floor with sensory props, a tombola, refreshments and more!

Profits go towards the cost of the party and the group’s next project.

Chistmas Showcase

> To find out more about children’s, adults’, and sensory dance classes, as well as the performing arts club, visit: http://www.spectrumca.co.uk

Lessons:

Sensory Movers: 8-17yrs, Movement/Dance Club

Monday evenings, 6-7pm, Vandyke Upper School

Adult Movers: 18+yrs, Dance Club

Monday evenings, 7-8pm, Vandyke Upper School

Mini Sensory Movers: 4-7yrs, Movement/Dance Club

Tuesday evenings, 5-6pm, Cedars Upper School

Junior Movers: 8-17yrs, Dance Club

Tuesday evenings, 6-7pm, Cedars Upper School

Performing Arts Club: 7-14yrs

Thursday evenings 5-6pm, Oxley Park Community Centre, MK

One of the SCA soloists from the older Sunday dance group alongside volunteers who had learnt the dance in their spare time so she wouldn't be alone!

'Get Stupid' dance - Mini Sensory Movers, Sensory Movers and younger Sunday dance group.