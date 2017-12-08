Christmas spirit and puddings aplenty as Leighton Buzzard remembers accident victim Laura

A fundraiser for the family of Leighton Buzzard mum Laura Jones has exceeded all expections, according to its organiser.

Laura, 29, of Vandyke Road, lost her life in a car accident in October, leaving behind her husband and three children.

Laura Jones

Two of the children attend Leedon Lower School and her friend Chloe Peters, chairman of Leedon PTA, organised a Pudding Club evening at the school on December 2 with the hope of raising £1,000.

Chloe said: “A huge community spirit was felt on Saturday evening – support from staff at Leedon, local businesses, parents/carers at the school and friends.

“We were aiming to raise £1,000 and the amount we have raised (£1,645) has far exceeded our expectations and for that we are truly humbled, as I know Lee is.

“We had over 50 puddings to choose from, a mixture of shop bought and homemade – all fabulous! My personal favourite was the lemon and orange cheesecake, but I tried several others.

Pudding Club organiser Chloe Peters, left, with one of Laura's friends Louise Atherton

“All we can say is thank you for making the family’s Christmas just that bit easier.”

Friend Louise Atherton said: “It was an event well supported and lots of fun, that Laura would’ve loved. There were a huge amount of puds that were incredible and, wow, the raffle prizes were ridiculous!”

Trudi Barnes, another of Laura’s friend, said: “I had such a lovely time meeting more of Laura’s friends and helping to raise money for her beautiful family.

“It was fantastically put together which included some amazing raffle prizes and the puddings were delicious. Altogether a fantastic event organised in the most heartfelt way.”

Pudding Club

Carole Sharp, a nanny of a child at the school, said: “It was a wonderful, uplifting evening. It was very moving to see everyone there to support this young family and to honour Laura.”

Close friend Sarah Bridgen helped set up on the day and met with Laura’s husband Lee to hand over the money afterwards.

Pudding Club

Pudding Club