Church needs unwanted gifts for its stall at Leighton Buzzard’s May Fayre

The usual after Christmas appeal by All Saints Preservation Trust for unwanted presents has produced a good number to be sold on its annual stall in Church Square on May Day.

“We are grateful for this wonderful support” says a spokesman, “but there is always room for more and if people still have gifts they cannot use taking up space in their homes please pass them on to us. All we ask is that they are unused and in their original packaging.”

Items can be handed in to Dillamore’s Furnishers in the High Street up to the end of April, after which they will be sorted and priced ready for the stall, which is always a popular attraction at the annual May Day Fayre, this year on May 7.

All the proceeds from the stall will help with the ongoing repair and maintenance of Leighton’s oldest building.

The Trust will also shortly be publishing a new history and guide to the church. Entitled “The Way In”, it takes for the form of walk round the outside and inside of All Saints, explaining what to see and the history behind it.

It contains more than 50 colourful illustrations of how the church is now and how it looked in years past, including a few older ones that may not have been in print before.

It replaces a guidebook published in 1992 which is now out of stock and out of print. Both were written by Terry Warburton who has been associated with the repair and maintenance of the church since 1982.