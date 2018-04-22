Club for Leighton’s young at heart has a spring in its step

A club for the young at heart is going from strength to strength as it approaches its 10th birthday.

The Friday Club describes itself as a youth club for the over 59s. It was born from an article in this newspaper almost 10 years ago inviting anyone who was interested in forming a club to meet up with Michael Flynn at the café in Leighton Buzzard Library.

This was the beginning of a wonderful club that now has a membership of well over 100 people and is growing all the time.

The club is run by members for members with many people who have been coming since the first meeting. Its motto is “youngevity”.

The club has now become a victim of its own success as there is a considerable waiting list as members are reluctant to leave and hardly ever miss a meeting.

Activities include two guided walks a week, day trips to favourite attractions and regular activities, including a Sunday lunch club, table tennis, and keep fit to name but a few.

Members love a party atmosphere and meetings are usually centred around comedy, music and variety with speakers talking about many varied subjects, sometimes accompanied by displays on their chosen subject.

Members themselves are encouraged to talk about their favourite hobbies and pastimes, and some members show their holiday photos from many parts of the world as well as Great Britain.

The atmosphere at the club has had more than one of the visiting speakers commenting that whatever it is it has is a magic that ought to be bottled.