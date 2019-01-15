Coffee morning raises money for Leighton Linslade Homeless Service

Staff at the NFU Mutual office in Leighton Buzzard held a coffee morning to raise money for Leighton Linslade Homeless Service.

They raised £130 for the charity that aims to provide safe shelter to people needing emergency night time accommodation, relieving hardship, need and distress amongst those who are homeless or vulnerable in Leighton Buzzard, Linslade and the the surrounding villages.

David Berry, Customer Service Executive at NFU Mutual Leighton Buzzard, said: “As we are a locally focused business that prides ourselves on service to the local community, we thought it very fitting to help an organisation that everyone in Leighton Buzzard is aware of but does not get all of the support that their hard work deserves.

“We are delighted to support Leighton Linslade Homeless Service.”

Throughout December, leading rural insurer NFU Mutual ran a ‘Christmas in the Community’ initiative, encouraging their local offices to reach out to those in need during the festive season.

Jennie Ludford, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at NFU Mutual, said: “Christmas can be a wonderful time, but it can also be lonely and isolating for many across the UK. Our ‘Christmas in the Community’ initiative tasked our local agents up and down the country to reach out and help bring their local communities together at Christmas.

“From hosting coffee mornings to volunteering at local charities to making simple gestures, we have been featuring some of these heart-warming stories on our channels during December.”