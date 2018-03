A lorry and a car were involved in a collision on the A4146 Stoke Hammond Bypass this afternoon.

The collision happened just after 12.30pm in Stoke Hammond.

Bucks Fire and Rescue attended the incident, one appliance and crew from Aylesbury, one from Leighton Buzzard and and officer attended.

A spokesman for Bucks Fire and Rescue said: “No-one was trapped and two men and two girls were left in the care of the ambulance service.”