Community support for Linslade family with baby due, who lost ‘almost everything’ in house fire

A fundraising page set up to help a Linslade family whose home was ravaged by fire on Thursday has reached its £1,000 target within days.

And with the family having a new baby on the way this week, the public has also come forward with donations of clothing, shoes, bedding, toys, and white goods to help them get back on their feet.

The huge blaze ripped through the house in Finch Crescent at 8.46am, leaving the property with serious fire and smoke damage.

That prompted family friend Rebecca Waring-Cooper to launch an online appeal – and the response has been “amazing”.

Rebecca wrote: “Weʼre raising £1,000 to help a beautiful family after a fire has engulfed their home.

“My dear friend has had her home engulfed in flames today and has lost almost everything. They are expecting a baby next week and have a 5 year old son. They literally have the clothes on their back. Please please help with a small donation to get them back on their feet.”

By Monday morning the appeal had raised £1,220, with many items also pledged by wellwishers via Facebook to help replace those lost in the fire.

She added: “May I also add the people on the selling sites and who have private messaged me have shown what true community is and I am overwhelmed at all the support.

“We have received some absolutely amazing donations and thank you all for the amazing support you have all shown. The family and myself can’t thank you beautiful people enough xx”

Two fire engines from Leighton Buzzard Community Fire Station and one from Dunstable Community Fire Station were sent to the incident.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman, said: “When the first fire appliance arrived ten minutes later they found a fire in a downstairs living room of terraced property.

“Using a hose reel and a covering jet firefighters fought the blaze wearing breathing apparatus to protect themselves against smoke and fumes. The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

“The property was 25 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke.

“An adjoining property was also affected by smoke and naturally ventilated by the Fire and Rescue Service. Two persons treated for smoke inhalation by firefighters and handed over to the ambulance service.

“The incident was closed at 9.46am.”

Donate here http://bit.ly/2mYhy19

