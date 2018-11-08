Consultation over proposed school bus changes in Ivinghoe

A consultation event takes place this evening over proposed changes to school buses in Ivinghoe.

Bucks County Council has initiated the consultation over its plans to withdraw free school buses from Ivinghoe.

An event at Cheddington Combined School takes place from 7pm to 9pm this evening (Thursday, November 8).

Officers will be on hand to discuss the proposed changes and Cllr Anne Wight, who represents Ivinghoe ward on Bucks County Council, will also be in attendance to hear parents’ thoughts.

For further information about the proposed changes, visit here.