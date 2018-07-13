Cottage Stores is back open

A couple who retired in March have reopened Cottage Stores in Heath Road, Leighton Buzzard.

Mr Shah, 69, and Mrs Shah, 64, decided to head into retirement after 33 years of running the newsagents earlier this year, but after less than three months away from the business they have reopened on Monday, June 25. Mrs Shah said: “Soon after Mr Shah began to really miss it, the customers, the work, everything.

“He decided he wanted to go back to the shop, luckily it had not sold so we returned.

“The customers were so happy to see us, we were more social when working here, people always stop and talk to us and it is lovely.

“We missed them and they missed us, we are glad to be back open and serving the community.

“Our customers are a godsend, they really are special. It has been an amazing journey.”

One customer who was glad to see them back said: “It will make a huge difference to so many people around here who have relied on the shop for many years.

“Many local people are over the moon, me included, who can’t always get around like they used to.”