Could Oxjam Leighton Buzzard continue as one or two-day event in 2019?

Leighton Buzzard’s Oxjam festival could be scaled down from a month-long musical celebration to a one-day or weekend event in 2019.

The LBO reported last month that the popular festival, which has raised £55,000 for Oxfam since it started 10 years ago, was is in danger of collapsing due to the demands of running it and the desire of the regular organisers to take a break.

But following a celebration evening on October 27 to reflect on the event’s success over the past decade, a potential way forward has been suggested which could prevent Oxjam falling off the town’s calendar completely.

Co-founder of Leighton Buzzard Oxjam, Edmuch Flach, said: “We had an enjoyable evening. Many past and present Leighton Buzzard Oxjam Festival musicians and organisers came together at the Leighton Buzzard Brewery to celebrate the 11 years of Oxjam events in town, and the 10 annual music festivals.

“It was an opportunity to drink, chat and sing together, celebrate the total raised for Oxfam over those years and also thank everyone who’s been involved.

“Some people expressed an interest in helping with future Oxjam events in town, but there needs to be a team of people with fresh ideas and energy if these are to happen.

“Running the traditional festival in March takes a massive amount of time and effort - organising, coordinating and publicising 30-40 different events, so maybe a better option would be to do a one-day or weekend event in October 2019 – to fit in with the nationwide Oxjam festival.”

Anyone interested in taking the lead or offering assistance as part of a team should contact Edmund via Edmund.Flach@btopenworld.com or via Facebook messenger for more information about what’s involved.