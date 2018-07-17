Council plan to repair pavements

Central Bedfordshire Council is planning to make pavement repairs in two areas of Leighton Buzzard later this year.

It comes after the Leighton Buzzard Society invited the council to join them on a walk around the town centre to highlight the problems, in particular the High Street and Market Square.

Maurice Crowe is setting up the petition to try and get Central Bedfordshire Council to use the same bricks or material on the pavement, to make them look better

The chairman of the Leighton Buzzard Society, Maurice Crow, created a petition in April in a bid to get the council to improve the appearance of the pavements in the town, and repair the damaged bricks.

When he launched the petition he said: “It has been a continual problem for a few years now, and although they are now fixing the cracks, what they are fixing them with is not good enough.”

Another resident called for the council to repair the ‘dangerous’ pavements on the lower side of the High Street. She said: “The pavements are really dangerous, it is uneven, there are holes and bricks missing. It is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.”

Maurice will be presenting his petition to the council at a meeting on Thursday, July 19. He said: “We have 600 signatures and they have said we can present it at the council meeting. I understand there is a regeneration fund and our hopes are that the pavement repairs can be sourced from this.”

A council spokesman said: “Following a walk-around with the Leighton Buzzard Society we are planning to make repairs to the High Street and Market Square later this year.

“A number of areas of block paving requiring repair have been identified and will be replaced to help to make the paving look more attractive and improve the appearance of the town centre.”