Council receives reports from public about rising number of homeless and beggars in Leighton Buzzard

A rise in the number of homeless people and beggars on the streets of Leighton Buzzard of late has been reported.

A number of people have contacted the town council about the situation, who have alerted Central Beds Council as it is charged with addressing homelessness issues.

A town council spokesman said: “We have received correspondence from residents and businesses concerned for the welfare [of those on the streets]. The concerns raised have been passed to Central Bedfordshire Council as the social care provider.

“In terms of town council support, the Town Mayor has chosen the homeless as one of his charities for this year. Furthermore, the homeless service has successfully applied for and received both general as well as guaranteed grants from the town council for its work in supporting the night shelter at the Black Horse.”