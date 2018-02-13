Couple understand what it takes to be happily married

A couple who celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on Thursday have thanked the NHS for all their work.

Michael Clarke, 86, married his wife Joan, 81, in Middlesex on February, 8, in 1958, and Michael described the wedding as ‘very, very small’.

Michael and Joan on their wedding day in 1958

He said: “Back then it was just family and close friends, it was a very, very small wedding, we didn’t have much money as we had just bought a house.

“It was a struggle to buy back then as well.”

The couple moved three times and now live in Cotefield Drive in Leighton Buzzard. They have two children and three grandchildren.

Michael has described the secret to 60 years of marriage as understanding each other.

He said: “I would say the secret is give and take, I give and she takes! I’m kidding I think it is about listening to each other and understanding each other, we have had difficult times but have always got through them together.

“I also have to thank the NHS, they have helped us on many occasions and they do not get enough praise for the work they do for everyone, they always take the criticism so it’s nice to praise them.”

Michael and Joan celebrated their special anniversary with a meal at Marlow Lock.

Michael told the LBO: “We often come here on our anniversary and in the past we have been able to sit out in the sunshine.

“My wife and I often go out for lunch, it is something we have always tried to do.”