Bedfordshire drivers named best behaved in England

You won't catch many Bedfordshire drivers on the phone

Who knew?

It may not always be your experience but drivers in the county have come out on top of a most well-behaved list.

Compiled by Quotezone, the bad behaviour (as they call it) is all down to mobile phone use, which less face it, is a little bit more than etiquette or manners – it’s breaking the law.

According to the stats – obtained through a Freedom of Information request – we are good at staying off our phones while behind the wheel, with just 23 offences for every 100,000 people.

And who do you think were the worst offenders? Thanks to their much smaller population size compared to other areas, it was the City of London with 2,095 fines per 100,000 people in 2024. Oh dear.