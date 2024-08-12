David Turner (far left), Richard Baker KC (stood next to David), Elaine Foo and Ahmed Jarad (far right). Image supplied by OM&M.

A former big city banker has praised a Leighton Buzzard law firm for fighting her case after suffering complications following a leg lengthening operation.

Elaine Foo, who used to work on the trading floor at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, took Harley Street surgeon Dr Jean Marc Guichet to court following the procedure.

Defending her in "a hard fought" case with "significant hurdles" were West Street solicitors firm, Osborne Morris and Morgan (OM&M), who took on what would become a five-year litigation process to help Elaine fight at the Royal Courts of Justice.

After a week-long trial in July, Dr Guichet agreed to pay Elaine a “significant” settlement. He did not admit to any liability.

Praising OM&M, Elaine said: "I am grateful to have worked with David Turner and team over five years. He has kept me informed every step of the way.

"I would trust this team with my life, as I know they always have my best interests at all times. So I cannot be more thankful and do count my blessings.”

According to reports in the national press, Dr Guichet denied negligence and said the complications were due to "unfortunate non-negligent complications that Ms Foo was warned of before surgery".

In 2016 Elaine decided to undergo the surgery to make herself taller.

The procedure involved the removal of bone marrow by a technique called reaming, whereby the surgeon cuts across the femur and inserts a lengthening nail.

The nail is then lengthened by the patient undertaking a specific manoeuvre that activates a ratchet system within the nail and causes it to 'click' and extend. The gap created in the femur is then replaced with regenerate which forms new bone.

Elaine told the BBC she has had five surgical procedures, three bone grafts and exhausted her life savings since 2016 – with complications at one point including a nail breaking through her femur.

David Turner, a member of the OM&M litigation team said: "I am delighted with the outcome OMM achieved for Elaine. There were features of this case which presented significant hurdles to overcome during the litigation. The case was highly important to both of the parties involved and was understandably hard fought."

The LBO contacted Dr Jean Marc Guichet and Guildhall Chambers (who defended him) for a comment. But nothing has been forthcoming.