CPRE accolade for great work at Linslade’s Tiddenfoot Waterside Park

Tiddenfoot Waterside Park has won a top award from The Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) Bedfordshire as part of their ‘Living Countryside Awards’, in recognition of its volunteers’ work to improve the park.

The park was awarded the ‘CPRE Mark’, the highest possible award, in the ‘Biodiversity and Landscape Improvement’ category. The award was presented by the Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire on October 3.

Councillor Steven Watkins, Deputy Executive Member for Community Services - Libraries, Leisure and Countryside at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “The Friends of Tiddenfoot Waterside Park volunteers were key to us receiving the award.

“In partnership with the council, they play an important role in managing the park in terms of both biodiversity and access. The years of work done by the volunteers in all weathers has now culminated in this richly-deserved award. Well done everyone for a truly collective effort.”

The award was given for the volunteers’ work in planting and laying new hedges using traditional pleaching methods and reclaiming the Sands of Time Footpath after 25 years of it being overgrown. The award also recognised the building of a Sand Martin refuge and a bird hide. In addition to providing a wonderful place for people to relax, efforts are also being made to engage with younger people at the park, following a successful experiment with the Tiddenfoot Trail.