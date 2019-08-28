16-year-old charged after man stabbed repeatedly in Leighton Buzzard

A 16-year-old boy was charged with wounding with intent to cause GBH after a man was repeatedly stabbed in Leighton Buzzard this week.

The incident took place in Oatfield Gardens in the early hours of Monday, August 26.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We were called at around 2.20am to an address in Oatfield Gardens, Leighton Buzzard, following a report that a man had sustained a number of superficial stab wounds, for which he received hospital treatment.

"A 16-year old boy was arrested at the scene and has been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH).

"He has been bailed pending a court appearance at a later date."