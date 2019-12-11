2 teens arrested after Leighton Buzzard man beaten 'black and blue' and robbed of his car, phone and SHOES

A young man was injured after a violent robbery in Leighton Buzzard yesterday - in which he was robbed of his car, phone and shoes.

Two teenagers from Dunstable have been arrested following the attack, which took place on Meadow Way close to Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre at around 6.10pm.

Crime

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We were called at approximately 6.20pm yesterday (Tuesday) to a report of a robbery in Hockliffe Road, Leighton Buzzard.

"A man was approached by three men and assaulted. They took his phone, car keys and shoes and drove off in his car, a black Ford Fiesta.

"A 19-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy from Dunstable were arrested in connection to this incident and are currently in police custody.

"Bedfordshire Police is urging witnesses to come forward and anyone who have information about this robbery is asked to contact the police on 101 or online and quote reference number 40/71224/19.

"Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555 111."