Appeal after Ivinghoe hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was injured in a hit and run.

The incident happened on the B489 Dunstable Road, Ivinghoe at around 12.50pm on Saturday when a collision occurred between a black Audi A3 and a cyclist.

The cyclist, a 43-year-old man, sustained injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics where he was treated for an injury to his hip.

The driver of the Audi A3 failed to stop at the scene and drove off in the direction towards Bedfordshire.

It is believed that during the collision the passenger side wing mirror of the Audi would have been damaged as a result of the impact.

Investigating officer PC Neil Stephenson, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information which could assist our investigation.

“We would like to make contact the driver of the car involved in the collision as they failed to stop at the scene. If you have any information which relates to this investigation please contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 727 (24/2).”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘727 (24/2)’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.