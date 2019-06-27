Appeal for dash cam footage after Hockliffe Post Office ramraided in middle of night

An urgent appeal has been released for dash cam footage after a lorry ramraided Hockliffe Post Office and two men carried out bags of stolen goods.

At around 1.50am this morning (June 27) a white flatbed van was driven into the premises in Watling Street, Hockliffe.

Crime

Two men wearing dark clothing and with their faces covered then went into the store.

They emerged a short while afterwards with two bags of unknown items before driving off again.

Detective Sergeant Tom Hamm, investigating, said: “We are following a number of lines of enquiry to catch those responsible, including examining CCTV which was in the area.

“We have identified a number of vehicles which drove past the Post Office in the moments before the incident, as well as during the offence.

“We would be really keen to speak to anyone who was in those vehicles, as well as anybody who has any dash cam footage which might help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting reference 15 of today (Thursday).

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Read this morning's article: https://www.leightonbuzzardonline.co.uk/news/crime/ram-raid-at-hockliffe-post-office-as-lorry-smashes-shop-front-and-men-rob-store-1-8978028