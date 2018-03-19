Appeal for information after break-in at a craft shop in Leighton Buzzard

Police are investigating after Loobi Crafts in Leighton Buzzard was broken into at the weekend.

Officers were called to reports of a burglary at the craft shop in Rylands Mews, Lake Street, on Sunday morning.

The incident is believed to have happened in the early hours.

The offenders gained access to the premises by forcing metal bars from a window and breaking it.

The shop’s cash register and a quantity of gift vouchers were taken, but later recovered near Parson’s Close.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number JD/12344/2018 or report information online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report.