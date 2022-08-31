Appeal to find 15-year-old Tyler missing from Leighton Buzzard since yesterday evening

Tyler, 15, hasn't been seen since yesterday evening (August 30) and the force is concerned for his welfare.

He has short dark hair, is of slender build and 5’7” tall and was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with white stripes on the side and black trainers.

If you can help police locate Tyler, please contact Beds Police online or call 101, quoting reference 347 of 30 August.