Appeal to find 21-year-old George who went missing from Leighton Buzzard this morning
Police want your help to find him
By Jo Robinson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 1:12pm
Police are appealing for help to find a 21-year-old missing from Leighton Buzzard.
George was last seen in the Briggington area at around 5.30am this morning (Thursday, February 2).
He was spotted wearing a black and white Puma tracksuit (as pictured), and is described as being slim build, around 5ft 5ins with light brown hair. Anyone with information regarding George’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 126 of 2 February.