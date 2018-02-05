Appeal to find missing 14-year-old Leighton Buzzard boy

A teenager from Leighton Buzzard has gone missing, prompting a Beds Police appeal for the public’s help in finding him.

Luca Maglio, 14, was last seen at around 8.30pm yesterday (Sunday) when he left his home address.

Luca Maglio

Luca is 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, grey trainers and a navy blue puffa jacket, but was also carrying a rucksack so could have changed his clothing.

He may have made his way to the Greenwich area of London, but could still be in the Leighton Buzzard area.

Anyone with information on Luca’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number MPC/588/18, or use the online reporting tool: https://www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report/Report