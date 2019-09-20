Are you as fit as a police officer? Find out by downloading force's very own fitness programme

As Beds Police continues its recruitment drive, it has released its nine-week fitness training programme to give budding officers an idea of the fitness levels needed to make the grade.

The programme is downloadable from the force’s recruitment website and has been validated by elite performance coaches from the world of professional sport.

Officers

Superintendent Nick Lyall said: “If you’re looking for a challenging new career, please think about joining us. Physical fitness is an essential part of being a police officer; the ‘day-today’ is physically and mentally demanding.

"This basic plan, if followed closely, is a fantastic opportunity for our applicants to prepare themselves for a demanding role.”

“I believe no other force in the UK has anything as detailed or as structured to help candidates prepare for a career in policing.

"As a police officer you will be expected to attend unpredictable incidents, work under testing conditions, often at a moment’s notice and without time to warm up or prepare. You will often use your physical capabilities to resolve these issues and, by the very nature of this role, you should consider yourself an athlete.

"Without a healthy, functioning body you simply will not be able to do your job effectively.

"In Bedfordshire we aspire to be a force for all – by truly reflecting the communities that we serve and encouraging people from all backgrounds and walks of life to serve their community by joining our ranks.”

Bedfordshire Police’s recruitment drive is the biggest in decades, and follows Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s commitment to increase police numbers over the next three years.

To find out more about becoming a police officer and how to apply, visit: https://www.bedfordshire.police.uk/apply/Recruitment-and-volunteering/Police-officers.