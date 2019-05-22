Armed police attend domestic violence report in Leighton Buzzard

Armed police are currently attending the scene of an alleged domestic violence incident in Leighton Buzzard.

The unit was earlier spotted on Vandyke Road and officers have reportedly followed a suspect to Drakes Avenue.

Drakes Avenue

The force confirmed that no weapons were involved in the alleged incident, and it is understood armed police attended as the nearest unit available.

Eyewitness, Jim Naples, was parked nearby waiting to collect his grandchildren from school when he saw the drama unfold.

He said: "Two heavily armed policemen were crossing Vandyke Road. One policeman got out the car on the passenger side. I thought, 'oh my god, he's carrying a gun!'

"Then one got out the driver's side with a big gun.

"I couldn't believe my eyes.

"They got out the car for about one minute and then got back in car and kept their helmets on. Then another police car turned up, pulled up behind, and they both left together back into Leighton Buzzard.

"What looked like a police helicopter was then circling the area."

A Beds Police spokesman stated: "We were called at approximately 2.30pm to reports of a domestic incident in Nelson Road, Leighton Buzzard.

"A nearby police unit responded and enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information is advised to contact Beds Police on 101.