Armed police descend on Leighton Buzzard street

Five police armed response vehicles descended on a Leighton Buzzard street to execute a drugs warrant yesterday afternoon.

Shocked residents looked on as the armed officers arrived at Puffin Place, off Condor Drive, at about 2.30pm.

Puffin Place

One eyewitness said: “Five armed vehicles arrived. Two went behind the bend on Puffin Place, two parked on the road (Condor Drive/King Eider Gardens) and the van blocked Dunnock Drive.

“Several armed officers went in and out of gardens of various houses fully kitted out. One officer was heard to say ‘we can’t find the right house’.

“They were around for around 30-45 minutes before three of the cars left. Another 20 minutes and the fourth car left and van shortly after. There were no sirens, no noise and they didn’t ask anyone to do anything despite kids being around.”

A Beds Police spokesman said: “Our Boson team, dedicated to tackling gun and gang-related criminality, were in Leighton Buzzard yesterday (April 12) to execute a warrant at a property at Puffin Place.

“Two people were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences – one was released under investigation and one remains in police custody. An investigation is ongoing.”