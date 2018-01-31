Arrests made following series of burglaries in Stanbridge and Studham

Bedfordshire Police has arrested two men in connection with a series of recent burglaries in Stanbridge and Studham.

Both arrests were made on Monday (January 22) as part of the force’s ongoing drive to tackle burglary and robbery crime throughout the county, called Operation Maze.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incidents and high visibility patrols have been stepped up in the areas.

Inspector Craig Gurr, from Bedfordshire Police’s Community South team, said: “We are committed to tackling burglary and have focussed resources in Studham and Stanbridge as part of Operation Maze.

“We continue to investigate the incidents in the area that have been reported to us.”

Bedfordshire Police can be contacted via its website, or people can call 101 to speak with a member of the team. In an emergency always call 999.