Just a minute: Spare 60 seconds to help save lives

Bedfordshire Police is urging the public to help the police tackle terrorism and save lives by reporting suspicious behaviour and activity.

Look Again

Communities defeat terrorism and the force is rem it is now more important than ever that everyone plays their part in tackling terrorism.

A 60-second film, which shows the possible signs of terrorist activity, is being shown in cinemas across the country, including Luton.

‘Look Again’ is a powerful short film, produced by Counter Terrorism Policing, which shows what sort of behaviour could indicate someone is planning a terrorist attack and explains what the public can do to help police.

The film has already won a number of industry awards.

Detective Superintendent Andy Waldie, head of counter terrorism policing for the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), said: “It’s as important as ever that everyone plays their part in tackling terrorism.

“A mere minute could be all it takes to gain vital knowledge that will help our counter terrorism policing officers keep people safe.

“One of the key messages of the film is that life has no rewind button. If you report concerns and they turn out to be nothing that’s completely fine. But you can’t turn the clock back.

“It’s much better to contact us and let our specially-trained officers make an assessment.

“As the film says, reporting won’t ruin lives but it could save them.”

Look Again is in selected cinemas nationwide from Friday, March 6, to Sunday, April 26.

Anyone with concerns about possible terrorist activity can contact police in confidence at gov.uk/ACT. In an emergency, always call 999.