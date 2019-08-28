Beds detective jailed for 20 months after stealing £9,000 from force

A Bedfordshire Police officer who admitted to stealing more than £9,000 from a force exhibits store has been jailed for 20 months.

DS David Sharpe, 40, who was based within the Beds, Cambs and Herts major crime unit at Herts Constabulary HQ, was handed a 20-month prison sentence at Cambridge Crown Court today (August 28) after being convicted of two counts of theft by employee.

Cambridge Crown Court

On March 18, 2019, it was discovered that a sum of money amounting to £9,080, was missing from exhibits storage in the major crime unit.

He was voluntarily interviewed later that day by the Beds, Cambs and Herts professional standards department and said that he had made a snap decision to take the money, and that he was planning to pay it back before anyone had noticed it was missing.

He was suspended from his post while an investigation was launched. As well as his sentence, he also received a confiscation order to pay back £8,961.09 of the stolen money.

Deputy Chief Constable Jackie Sebire said: “As a police officer, DS Sharpe was entrusted to complete his job with the upmost professionalism and integrity. His actions go against everything policing stands for.

“Although he eventually admitted to taking the money, there were a few days in which he kept quiet, which put his colleagues under unfair suspicion.

“We work hard to maintain trust and confidence among our communities and when that trust is broken by one individual, it makes all of our jobs a lot more difficult.

“I am deeply disappointed in him and his actions. This sentence should send a clear message as to how seriously we take these matters."

DS Sharpe remains suspended from duty and misconduct proceedings will continue.