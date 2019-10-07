Beds Police release CCTV images after Leighton Linslade Food Bank donations stolen from Tesco

Beds Police has released CCTV images after two trolleys of donations intended for Leighton Linslade Food Bank were stolen from Tesco.

The audacious theft took place last Thursday morning, when an impostor contacted the Tesco store on Vimy Road claiming they were from the charity and requesting to take the goods away.

Police believe this woman can help with their enquiries

Two genuine volunteers from Leighton Linslade Homeless Service arrived later that day, only to be told the donations had already been taken.

Police believe the woman seen on CCTV can help them in their investigation.

PC Jim Maden, from the Leighton Buzzard community policing team, said: “We believe the woman pictured can help us with our enquiries.

“If anyone knows who this, or has any other information which might be relevant to our investigation, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 40/55975/19.”