Billington man charged over aggravated burglary in Luton which saw car driven at police

A Billington man has been charged over an aggraveted burglary in Luton, which saw a getaway car driven at two police vehicles.

A home in St Ives Close, Luton, was burgled on Wednesday, April 17, at around 8.30pm. A man inside the address was also assaulted.

One man left the scene in a black Audi SQ5 car.

Police arrived and attempted to stop the vehicle. The black Audi then collided with two police vehicles before escaping the scene.

Three other men fled the offence location on foot. One of these three – a man from Billington – was then arrested and has been charged with aggravated burglary.

DC Ben Stone said: “Our investigation is still ongoing and we are keen to trace those involved in this incident.

“If anyone saw anything at the time of the offence or has any other information about this incident, including CCTV, then please report it to us.”

Anyone with information can report it via 101 or by visiting Bedfordshire Police’s website, quoting reference 40/22000/19.