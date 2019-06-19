Billington man part of trio wanted in connection with burglaries in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire

Detectives have released images of three men they would like to trace in connection to a series of burglaries.

The trio have been linked to a number of burglaries across Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

From left: Michael Cawley, Johnny Cawley, Christy Connor

Michael Cawley, 21, of Slapton Road, Little Billington, is wanted in connection with nine burglary offences in the two counties.

While, Johnny Cawley, 23, of Western Avenue, Northolt, London, is wanted for failing to appear at court, having been released on bail after being charged with four burglaries.

The third man is Christy Connors, 18, of Alvecote, Warwickshire. He is wanted in connection to two burglaries in the Luton area last year.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, from Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Maze burglary team, said: “We’re committed to tackling burglary in Bedfordshire because we know the impact it has on people.

“We are urging the public to get in touch with us if they have any information which could help us find any of the three men.”

A number of lines of enquiry are being followed, and anyone who recognises the men pictured or knows of their whereabouts is urged to contact the Operation Maze team on 101.

Members of the public can also submit information via the force’s online reporting tool or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency, or if there is a crime in progress, call 999.