Burglar jailed eight weeks for crime spree on Leighton Buzzard shops

A burglar has been jailed for 40 weeks after a string of shop thefts in Leighton Buzzard.

Ben Noonan, 27, of no fixed address, was jailed on Thursday, October 24, after being charged with eight offences in the town between 19 September and 21 October 2019.

Luton Magistrates Court

During a month-long spree, he targeted stores including Tesco, Superdrug, Boots and Lloyds Pharmacy, stealing alcohol worth over £100 and fragrances worth over £160.

On October 18, he stole a laptop from Leighton Buzzard library. The incident was captured on CCTV and a PCSO recognised Noonan from the footage as the person responsible.

When he was arrested and questioned, Noonan answered ‘no comment’ to all questions put to him.

Sgt Liam Mitchell, from the Leighton Buzzard community policing team, said: “Our crime investigation team has worked hard to ensure that Noonan was brought to justice for his actions.

"Thanks to CCTV in each shop and in the library, Noonan was caught on camera for every offence.

“That evidence, coupled with the local knowledge of our PCSO who helped identify him when he stole the laptop, ensured the team was able to charge Noonan and he’s now unable to steal from our town’s shops.

“I am really pleased with this result, and hope that Noonan learns that there are consequences for his actions and that crime doesn’t pay.”

Noonan was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison for burglary, 14 weeks in prison for the theft of a laptop from the library to run consecutively, and eight weeks for theft to run concurrently.