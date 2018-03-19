Burglar smashes door glass to use keys hanging in lock

A burglar smashed glass in a rear door and used the keys hanging inside the lock to get into the property.

The incident took place in Pebblemoor, Edlesborough between 9.15am and 11.15am on Tuesday, March 13.

The intruder searched the property and items stolen included jewellery and currency.

Investigating officer PC Rebecca Jones, based at Aylesbury Police Station, would like to hear from anyone that might have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area.

She is asking those who live in the area and have a CCTV system to review it between these times, to see if anything is recorded that might be relevant to the investigation.

If you have any information call PC Jones on the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43180076871.

If you don’t want to speak to the police or give your details you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.