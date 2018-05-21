Burglars find keys and steal car from driveway of Wing house

A car was stolen after intruders broke into a house in Wing.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after the burglary at an address in Moorlands Road between 8.30am and 7pm on Friday (May 18).

Entry was gained, an untidy search was carried out and car keys for a black Audi S3 were taken.

The keys were used to steal the car, which had been parked on the driveway.

PC Emma Francis, from Aylesbury Force CID, said: “We would like to speak to you if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Moorlands Road area on Friday.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who thinks they may have seen the car since then – the registration ends with XUO. Have you see it?”

If you have any information call 101 quoting reference ‘43180150665’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.