Burglars steal car and ‘considerable amount’ of property during raid in Linslade

Burglars stole a car, pushbike and a laptop during a raid on a property in Linslade on Monday (February 25).

The raid occurred in Springfield Road, between 8.15am and 10.45am and police are keen for information about the incident.

Crime

The intruders stole a black Vauxhall Astra of registration number DV10 SFX.

Other stolen items included a bright blue Diamondback mountain bike, Dell laptop with a serial tag number 9CDKQC2, Rayban sunglasses and case, Narciso Rodriguez perfume, Garmin 735 watch, Diesel digital watch and cash.

PC Alexandra Harpin, who is investigating the burglary, said: “This was a brazen burglary in broad daylight where the offenders have made off with a considerable amount.

“If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything or comes across any goods they think may be stolen, please get in touch with us so we can help reunite these items with their rightful owner.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police on 101 or visit the online reporting centre, quoting reference 40/11363/19.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.