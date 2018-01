A car was stolen during a burglary in Leighton Buzzard overnight on Monday (January 22).

The incident happened at a house in Regent Street which was broken into while the occupiers were asleep.

A number of items were stolen, including the home owner’s Renault Megane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference JD/3425/2018.

You can also give information online via the Bedfordshire Police website.