CCTV camera moved to Lake Street to help evening policing in Leighton Buzzard

One of Leighton Buzzard’s redeployable CCTV cameras has been moved to Lake Steet.

The camera was previously in Church Road/New Road to deal with shops fronts being damaged, vandalism to cars and other criminal damage.

It has been moved to Lake Street to keep an eye on challenges for police in this location in the evenings.

A town council spokesman said: “It was an operational rather than town council decision to move the camera. This was based on the advice received from the CBC Community Safety Manager as well as the police.

“As the focal point for the night time economy within the town, the addition of a further camera in Lake Street will provide greater assurance to the community as well as support the police in their management of the night-time economy.

“It remains a town council objective to move cameras on a regular basis.”

The town’s other redeployable camera has been located in Vimy Road since October 2016 due to anti-social behaviour, minor criminal damage and dangerous driving in Tesco car park.