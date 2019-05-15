CCTV images released following burglary in Leighton Buzzard

Detectives investigating a burglary in Leighton Buzzard have released CCTV images of a man and a woman they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

At around 11.46am on April 26, a man gained access to a house on Hockliffe Road by using a sharp object to open a window.

Hockliffe Road CCTV appeal

Detective Constable Michael Wallis, investigating, said: “We are looking identify the two people who appear in the CCTV as we believe they may be able to help us in our enquiries.

“We would like to reassure residents that we are continuing to take burglary offences seriously, particularly following a recent spike in Leighton Buzzard.

“Burglary is one of our force’s priorities as we understand the impact this type of crime can have on the victim, which often leaves them feeling scared and vulnerable in their own home.

“We have a dedicated team, Operation Maze, which deals with burglary dwelling offences across the county and provides a more efficient and effective way of dealing with high instances of offending in certain areas and prolific burglars.

“As well as providing advice to residents on how to make their homes secure and keep their personal belongings safe, we are also encouraging people to report any suspicious activity they see. This helps us build a bigger picture of what is happening in the locality so we know which areas we need to target.”

If you have any information in relation to the CCTV images, please call Det Con Wallis on 101, quoting reference number 40/23705/19.

Alternatively report information online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Here are some tips and advice on how to prevent burglary:

• Use your lights at home – keep them on a timer when you are out so it looks like someone is home

• Make sure all doors on your house and vehicle are securely locked at all times. If you have a UPVC door at home, make sure it is double locked

• Keep all valuables and keys safely out of sight from windows, both in your home and car

• Never leave garages or sheds unlocked – not only can valuable tools be appealing to thieves, they can also be used to force entry to your home

• Don’t hide your keys under a doormat or in a flowerpot – it’s the first place a would-be offender will look

• Ask a friend to keep an eye on your house when you go away, and do the same for neighbours by remaining alert to suspicious activity in your street

• If you spot someone behaving suspiciously, contact police immediately

• Don’t forget to security mark your property and register it on www.immobilise.com