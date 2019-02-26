Charity tin and wine bottle thief from Leighton Buzzard fined by court

A woman who stole a charity tin and 13 bottles of wine from two Leighton Buzzard shops has been fined by magistrates.

Debbie McGowan, 34, of Hartwell Grove, Leighton Buzzard, pleaded guilty to stealing a Barnardo’s charity tin from Cee Jay Electronics in Hockliffe Street on January 21.

Court news

She also admitted stealing 13 bottles of wine valued at £99.97 from the Waterdell Co-op on January 6.

On February 14, Luton Magistrates fined McGowan a total of £389.97. The sum will be paid back at a rate of £20 a month, which will be taken out of her benefits payments.