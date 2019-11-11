Clophill man charged over deer hunting in Wing

A 24-year-old man has been charged with hunting offences as part of a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Walter Varey, of the Causeway, Clophill, was charged via postal requisition on Tuesday, November 5, with one count of entering land without the consent of the owner to search for or pursue a deer with intent to take, kill or injure it and one count of taking, killing or injuring a deer without the consent of the land owner.

The charges relate to an incident where a deer was killed in Wing, Buckinghamshire, on 8 May this year.

Varey will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 5.