Co-op’s Stanbridge Road store in Leighton Buzzard hit by thieves for the second time in 5 days

Police are investigating after the Co-op’s Stanbridge Road store was broken into for the second time in five days.

Intruders raided the store at around 1.48am yesterday (Monday), gaining entry by smashing the glass panel of the front door with a large brick and taking a number of cigarettes.

Co-op. Photo by Jon Super

Thieves also targeted the store on Thursday. Police were called at around 1am to reports of a break-in where a number of items were stolen.

A spokesperson for Co-op, said: “There was an incident in the early hours of Monday when intruders entered our Stanbridge Road store.

“The police are investigating, and we appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward.

“We apologise to the community for any inconvenience caused during our temporary closure.

“Safety and security is a number one priority, and Co-op works closely with police and other crime prevention bodies – implementing a range of measures designed to deter and disrupt criminal behaviour and, increase the likelihood of capture and conviction.”

The store was closed after both incidents while the police carried out their investigations, which are ongoing.

> Anyone who has any information about either break-in, should call 101.